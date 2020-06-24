Spancrete promotes Varnadoe to VP of Precast Operations

Spancrete has promoted Erik Varnadoe to vice president of Precast Operations. With the company since 2019, he has more than 15 years of experience across the precast industry.

Prior to working in precast manufacturing, Varnadoe served in the U.S. Navy as a fire control technician and he has also held positions of operations and general manager at manufacturers across the country. He holds a master’s of Business Administration, Logistics and Supply Chain Management from Clayton State University in Georgia.

Varnadoe will be based at the company’s headquarters in Waukesha but will be responsible for and manage all precast operations for the organization, including manufacturing locations in Valders, Wisconsin; Crystal Lake, Illinois; and Sebring, Florida; and machinery production in Waukesha.