Home / Government / Wisconsin offers supplemental unemployment benefits

Wisconsin offers supplemental unemployment benefits

By: Associated Press June 24, 2020 4:07 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin residents can now apply for 13 more weeks of unemployment benefits funded by the federal coronavirus relief bill, the state Department of Workforce Development announced Wednesday.

Residents who have exhausted their 26 weeks of regular unemployment benefits can now apply for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation under the bill. Payments will be equivalent to the individual’s regular unemployment payout. The first check is retroactive to April 4.

Residents who are eligible for the emergency compensation are also eligible for an additoinal $600 a week of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

As of Wednesday, the state has seen 25,763 cases of COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes, and 757 deaths connected to the disease. About 20,000 people have recovered.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

