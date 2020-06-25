Quantcast
Report finds Mount Pleasant on sound footing despite Foxconn’s shortfalls

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com June 25, 2020 1:44 pm

Entering the COVID-19 outbreak, Mount Pleasant enjoyed enough reserves and revenue to weather the pandemic, even with the $200 million in debt the village had amassed to help with the construction of Foxconn Technology Group's massive campus, according to a report released this week.

