USDA awards $10.2M loan for northern Wisconsin broadband

A northern Wisconsin telecom company is getting a $10.2 million federal loan to expand broadband access in Dunn and Barron counties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday that it is awarding the loan to the Chetek-based Chibardun Telephone Cooperative, which operates as Mosaic Technologies, to expand 328.5 miles of fiber broadband services from exchanges in Prairie Farm and Sand Creek.

The loan is part of USDA’s Telecommunications Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee program, and comes as part of the agency’s $86 million in loan awards to six telecom companies serving 17,000 people and businesses in eight states.

“Access to high-speed broadband internet is critical to ensure prosperity anywhere, but especially in America’s rural communities,” USDA’s Rural Development Wisconsin State Director Frank Frassetto said in a statement.