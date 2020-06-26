Quantcast
Couture developer secures cash to advance long-delayed high-rise

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com June 26, 2020 2:02 pm

Developer Rick Barrett said Friday that he’s secured financing needed to advance the $122 million Couture high-rise on Milwaukee’s lakefront, a step that could signal the start of construction after years of delays.

