Kaul joins call for withdrawal of loosened environmental review of infrastructure projects

Kaul joins call for withdrawal of loosened environmental review of infrastructure projects

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com June 29, 2020 4:32 pm

Attorney General Josh Kaul has joined a coalition of state attorneys general calling for President Donald Trump to withdraw an executive order that allows federal agencies to avoid full compliance with environmental laws on infrastructure projects.

