Mitchell International receiving $6.1M for runway, taxiway projects

Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee is receiving a roughly $6.1 million federal grant to rehabilitate one of its runways and extend a taxiway, the Federal Aviation Administration announced on Tuesday.

The money comes as part of 383 grants, totaling nearly $800 million, that the FAA is distributing to airports in 46 states, Guam and various other jurisdictions. Mitchell International was the only airport selected in Wisconsin. It will receive $6,103,344 for its runway rehabilitation and taxiway extension.

Other projects being paid for in other states and places include purchases of aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, the installation of aircraft lighting and signs, the drawing up master plans and the installation of perimeter fencing. The money includes The total includes $689 million from the federal Airport Improvement Program and $104.4 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.

“These 383 grants will allow airport sponsors to either begin or complete construction projects that will maintain the safety and efficiency of our national airport system,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.