Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Survey: Two-thirds of contractors saw work-zone crashes in past year

Survey: Two-thirds of contractors saw work-zone crashes in past year

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com June 30, 2020 3:25 pm

A least two-thirds of highway construction companies in the U.S. saw at least one crash in work zones last year, according to a survey released Tuesday.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo