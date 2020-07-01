Quantcast
Coronavirus puts plans for Madison public market in doubt

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com July 1, 2020 3:25 pm

Plans to begin construction on the new Madison Public Market may be faltering as the city of Madison grapples with the budgetary fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

