Home / Environment / EPA settles lawsuit over hazardous waste near Franklin landfill

EPA settles lawsuit over hazardous waste near Franklin landfill

By: Associated Press July 2, 2020 12:39 pm

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a settlement with the garbage-disposal giant Waste Management of Wisconsin, Inc. over allegedly illegal hazardous-waste practices at a landfill in Franklin.

