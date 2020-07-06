Wisconsin records 522 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials reported 522 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, but no new deaths from COVID-19.

The state has seen an increase of cases from people in their 20s. The age group now accounts for nearly a quarter of cases statewide, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The number of cases confirmed over the past two weeks has been on the rise. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the state saw its highest number of daily reported cases on Independence Day.

Over the past two weeks, the state has also seen an increase in the percentage of tests that come back positive. That’s a sign the virus is spreading, according to public health experts. Health officials reported Sunday that 10.4% of people who received tests for COVID-19 were confirmed to be positive.

So far, 796 people have died from the virus. A total of 31,577 people have tested positive, but 81% of those have recovered.

