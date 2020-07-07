Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Field hospital in West Allis, costing more than $15 million, unneeded so far but still seen as a wise precaution

Field hospital in West Allis, costing more than $15 million, unneeded so far but still seen as a wise precaution

By: Associated Press July 7, 2020 10:06 am

The field hospital built at a cost of more than $15 million in West Allis to handle a possible overflow of COVID-19 patients was always likened to an insurance policy.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo