Tariffs lead utilities to delay construction of Iowa County solar farm

Tariffs lead utilities to delay construction of Iowa County solar farm

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com July 7, 2020 3:32 pm

Utilities are pushing back the construction of the second phase of a large Iowa County solar farm by a year to see what happens with tariffs proposed for solar panels needed for the 150-megawatt project.

