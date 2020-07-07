We Energies donates $100,000 to Milwaukee ‘Rebuild and Revitalize’ effort

We Energies and its parent company, WEC Energy Group, have announced a $100,000 donation to help local businesses that sustained damage during recent protests.

The grant money will be provided by the We Energies Foundation to the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce Community Foundation’s Rebuild and Revitalize fund.

The Rebuild and Revitalize program provides grants to affected business owners to fund repairs, replace inventory and meet other needs. These include businesses in the Martin Luther King Drive, Harambee, Sherman Park and Near South Side neighborhoods.

With this donation, the MMAC has raised over $700,000 for the Rebuild and Revitalize program. The MMAC is working with neighborhood business improvement districts and the city of Milwaukee to validate the needs of the businesses and distribute the grants.

Businesses that are interested in applying can visit https://www.mmac.org/rrprogram.html.