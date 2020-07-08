Advent Tool & Manufacturing moving to Salem Lakes from Illinois

Gov. Tony Evers on July 8 joined the owner and president of Advent Tool & Manufacturing Inc., as well as local government and economic development officials, to announce that Advent is relocating its headquarters and production operation from Antioch, Illinois, to the new Salem Industrial Park, located in the village of Salem Lakes.

Advent engineers and manufactures high-precision tooling products sold to customers worldwide. Founded in 1974, Advent supplies to companies in a wide variety of industrial verticals, including transportation, electrical components and systems, defense, energy, and telecommunications. The company will occupy 25,000 feet of space in a new building currently under construction in the Salem Industrial Park. Advent expects to employ 23 workers at the Salem Lakes location by 2022. The company’s workforce is comprised primarily of skilled machinists.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is supporting the relocation by authorizing up to $100,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years. The actual amount of tax credits Advent will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created during that period.

Located just west of State Highway 83 on Wilmot Road, the Salem Business Park is situated 10 miles west of I-94. To date, 26 acres are developed or under development, leaving 40 acres for future projects. Advent is the second company from Illinois to relocate to the park, joining Vonco Products, which relocated in 2017.

The Milwaukee 7 regional economic development organization also worked to attract Advent.