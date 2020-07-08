Lipscomb named to top job at LISC Milwaukee

The Local Initiatives Support Corp. has named the former chairperson of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors to lead its local investments in affordable housing, businesses, health and jobs in underserved communities.

Theodore Lipscomb, who has spent the last 12 years as a Milwaukee County supervisor, will serve as the new executive director of LISC Milwaukee and build on the organization’s $184 million portfolio of community development support throughout the city. Over the last 25 years, LISC Milwaukee programs and capital have leveraged more than $604 million in total development activity.

In his new role, Lipscomb will draw on his extensive work at the county helping to establish budgets, invest in parks and transit, and fight for new resources that benefit residents and communities.

In addition to his public service, Lipscomb has deep roots in community development. He worked across the state of Wisconsin as a project manager for the Wisconsin Partnership for Housing Development and as director of community development for the West End Development Corp. His private-sector experience includes work at a prominent Milwaukee architecture firm and managing urbanWealth LLC, which acquires and manages quality rental homes.

A life-long Milwaukeean, Lipscomb has long volunteered his time and leadership skills to directly impact the health of Milwaukee communities. He has served as commissioner of the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission; a director of the Wisconsin Counties Association, the Milwaukee County Research Park Corp. and the East Wisconsin Counties Railroad Consortium; and a trustee of the Milwaukee Public Library.

Lipscomb is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Architecture and Urban Planning and has completed additional coursework in finance, law, and property management. He can be reached at tlipscomb@lisc.org.