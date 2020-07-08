Spataro named development director at Irgens

Irgens has named Andrew Spataro as development director.

Spataro, who joined the firm in 2013, is based in Irgens’ Milwaukee office.

Spataro has been a key contributor to the firm’s development team. He develops and manages new or existing projects in the Irgens’ portfolio, while also overseeing site identification and assessment, market research, project planning, financial analysis, budgeting, contracts and design/construction oversight and administration.

Spataro has also been responsible for conducting in-depth research and analyzing market-based trends to support ongoing firm initiatives. Highlights from Spataro’s professional portfolio include:

770 North, Milwaukee;

BMO Tower, Milwaukee;

The Pointe at East Mequon Corporate Center, Milwaukee; and

The Medical College of Wisconsin-Tosa Health Center, Wauwatosa.

Spataro graduated from DePauw University with a Bachelor of Arts degree and Washington University with a Master of Arts degree.