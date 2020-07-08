WisDOT tries again for I-94 East-West expansion

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will once again seek federal approval to overhaul Interstate 94 East-West in Milwaukee after the department dropped the project in 2017.

Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced the agency would pursue a rebuild of the roadway from 70th St. to 16th St. to provide safer conditions and lessen congestion. The 60-year-old stretch of highway sits between the recently completed Marquette Interchange and the nearly finished Zoo Interchange.

“It would cost about half a billion dollars to rebuild the corridor in its current form and the end product would be nearly as congested and dangerous as before,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said in a statement. “With the Marquette Interchange complete and the Zoo Interchange nearly completed, the East-West corridor would just become a bottleneck between them.”

The I-94 East-West project had been moving ahead until 2017, when lawmakers said they wouldn’t include additional money for the project in the state budget. Later that year, federal officials, responding in part to lawsuits already filed by nonprofit groups to oppose a project that now wasn’t being funded, decided to tear up an essential environmental review for the project. That meant WisDOT had to start the review process anew if it still wanted to rebuild the roadway. State officials estimated the original review — official called a Record of Decision — had cost $20 million to obtain.

State officials say rebuilding I-94 could ultimately create between 6,000 and 10,000 jobs, and would save lives once the project is completed. The stretch of interstate has a crash rate two-and-a-half times that of the statewide average, according to WisDOT.

The agency said it plans to reassess alternatives for rebuilding the roadway before choosing the option it favors.

This story will be updated.