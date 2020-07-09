Irgens hires Mays as a financial analyst

Irgens has hired Brian Mays as a financial analyst to its finance and investment team. After a successful internship in 2019, Mays returned to the Milwaukee office in 2020 on a full-time basis.

A UW-Madison graduate with a double major — in Real Estate and Urban Land

Economics and in Economics — he was an active member of the Wisconsin Real Estate Club throughout

his undergraduate program and is a member of the Wisconsin Real Estate Alumni Association.

In his role as financial analyst, Mays evaluates the financial viability of potential developments and acquisitions, prepares financial projections and tracks influential market factors and trends.