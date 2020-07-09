Quantcast
Trending
Home / TDR People / Mandel Group names new leadership succession plan

Mandel Group names new leadership succession plan

By: Daily Reporter Staff July 9, 2020 7:03 pm

Barry Mandel

Barry Mandel

Ian Martin

Ian Martin

Mandel Group, a Milwaukee-based real estate services firm, has announced the implementation of its leadership succession plan, in which members of the emerging leadership group will take on key, new roles in the company.

Effective immediately, founder and current President Barry Mandel will serve as chairman and chief executive officer. Ian Martin was elevated to president and Phillip Aiello was named chief operating officer.

Phillip Aiello

Phillip Aiello

Bob Monnat and Dave Pavela will transition to senior partners with the firm, and Dave Pavela will continue as chief investment officer. Jason Babcock was promoted to senior vice president of Acquisitions and Dispositions to lead the firm’s activity in acquiring properties throughout the Midwest.

Angie Achenbach was hired in December of 2018 as chief financial officer when Pavela was elevated to chief investment officer. Don Lindeman, president of the Management Co., and Sherry Meyers Thompson, controller, will add to the leadership group.

Bob Monnat

Bob Monnat

Dave Pavela

Dave Pavela

Jason Babcock

Jason Babcock

Angie Achenbach

Angie Achenbach

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo