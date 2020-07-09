Mandel Group names new leadership succession plan

Mandel Group, a Milwaukee-based real estate services firm, has announced the implementation of its leadership succession plan, in which members of the emerging leadership group will take on key, new roles in the company.

Effective immediately, founder and current President Barry Mandel will serve as chairman and chief executive officer. Ian Martin was elevated to president and Phillip Aiello was named chief operating officer.

Bob Monnat and Dave Pavela will transition to senior partners with the firm, and Dave Pavela will continue as chief investment officer. Jason Babcock was promoted to senior vice president of Acquisitions and Dispositions to lead the firm’s activity in acquiring properties throughout the Midwest.

Angie Achenbach was hired in December of 2018 as chief financial officer when Pavela was elevated to chief investment officer. Don Lindeman, president of the Management Co., and Sherry Meyers Thompson, controller, will add to the leadership group.