Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / DSPS takes down public calendar used to track plan review backlog

DSPS takes down public calendar used to track plan review backlog

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com July 10, 2020 2:36 pm

Even as the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services remains under pressure to speed its processing of commercial-building plans, it has removed from its website a public calendar showing the extent of its review backlog.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo