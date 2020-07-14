Quantcast
Home / Construction / C.D. Smith wins $58 million UW-Madison residence hall job

C.D. Smith wins $58 million UW-Madison residence hall job

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com July 14, 2020 3:17 pm

State officials have awarded C.D. Smith Construction a $58 million contract for the expansion and renovation of the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Sellery Hall.

