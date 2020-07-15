Findorff names business development leader in Milwaukee

Findorff has welcomed John Ferguson as the latest addition to the firm’s Milwaukee-area team. As business development director-southeast Wisconsin, Ferguson will focus on serving the company’s south-eastern and south-central market.

He is an accomplished business development leader with nearly 15 years of marketing and business development experience. Ferguson also has nearly 15 years of marketing and business development experience and is an active member of The Rotary Club of Milwaukee, NAIOP Wisconsin, Commercial Association of Realtors, Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, Society for Marketing Professional Services, and Society for College and University Planning.