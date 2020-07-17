Cochran named interim president, CEO of WRTP/BIG STEP

WRTP/BIG STEP has named Sheila Cochran as its interim president and CEO.

Cochran had previously served on both boards of WRTP and BIG STEP simultaneously and was elevated to the co-chair position from 2010 to 2017, working with the organizations as they merged operations to form the current entity of WRTP/BIG STEP.

Cochran has been an active member of the organized labor community for more than 40 years and holds awards from organizations such as the UAW Civil Rights Council, Milwaukee Area Technical College for Services & Dedication, and the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists.

Cochran also serves on the Board of Directors for United Way and Employ Milwaukee.