Congratulations to the Hard Hat Safety Awards honorees

Note from the Associate publisher

Safety is the most important part of the work you do, and The Daily Reporter is proud to recognize and tell your safety stories on the ensuing pages of today’s edition.

The Hard Hat Safety Awards honors companies for their continued, successful work keeping employees and the public safe. The following pages and virtual awards event honors companies, organizations and individuals for their continued, successful work keeping employees and the public safe.

This year’s group of honorees place a premium on safety and, most importantly, work hard to make sure their employees return home to their families at the end of the day. We’re proud to honor eight individuals or companies that:

Overcame safety obstacles that averted an accident;

Overcame a particularly dangerous project where they implemented new safety measures;

Found unique ways to make safety a primary part of their culture;

Implemented the use of new design techniques or products that made a project safer for workers or the eventual occupants; and

Have an individual, company or organization that has gone above and beyond in their efforts.

From all of us at The Daily Reporter to the honorees, we thank you and offer our support for your continued commitment to safety and for the excellence you exhibit with your focus on safe practices. You have earned the well-deserved admiration of your peers in the industry as we all celebrate safety.