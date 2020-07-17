Quantcast
Hunzinger crew's Summerfest work in tune with safety

Hunzinger crew’s Summerfest work in tune with safety

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com July 17, 2020 9:08 am

Behind the largest-ever construction project on the grounds of the Summerfest music festival in Milwaukee, was a team of three Hunzinger leaders who safely shepherded the project to completion.

