Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2020 Hard Hat Safety Awards / Safety a top priority on every VJS Construction Services site

Safety a top priority on every VJS Construction Services site

By: Jimmy Nesbitt July 17, 2020 9:05 am

Over the years, VJS Construction Services has carried out a number of programs to keep its employees safe.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo