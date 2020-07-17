WCTC names Frazier Arthur VP of Student Services

Waukesha County Technical College recently welcomed Angela Frazier Arthur to the role of vice president of Student Services, a position she began remotely in June.

As vice president, she oversees the departments of Admissions and Testing; Career Connections; Compliance; Counseling, Advising and Student Accessibility; Financial Aid; Global Education; Library; Registration; and Student Development.

Frazier Arthur has more than 24 years of higher education experience in a variety of roles. She spent 15 years at Dominican University in River Forest, Illinois, as vice president of Student Success and Engagement; assistant dean of Advising Services, Rosary College of Arts and Sciences; co-director of the Ghana Study Abroad Program in West Africa; director of the Peer Advising/Mentoring program; and academic adviser in RCAS. Prior to her time at Dominican, she worked at DePaul University in Chicago as assistant director for graduation completion in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Additionally, Frazier Arthur has in-person and online teaching experience in the areas of English composition, liberal arts and sciences, developmental writing and Christian education.

Currently, Frazier Arthur resides in Ghana. She initially traveled there in 2006, and made many return visits, meeting her husband along the way. In 2018, she left her job at Dominican, married her husband, Enoch, and made Ghana her home. (Because of travel restrictions relating to COVID-19, Ghana’s international borders are closed until further notice. Once lifted, Frazier Arthur will be moving to Wisconsin, followed by her husband and young daughter; her adult son, who currently lives in Amsterdam, will also be moving to the states.)

Frazier Arthur is in the final stages of completing her doctoral degree in Higher Education and Organizational Leadership from Benedictine University, and she earned her master’s degree in Black Studies from The Ohio State University and a bachelor’s degree in English Writing and Literature from Talladega College. Additionally, she has an executive leadership certificate from the University of California-Berkeley.