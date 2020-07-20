Trinity Lutheran Church in Appleton comes down, but its building materials will be reused or recycled

By Duke Behnke

Appleton Post-Crescent

APPLETON – As Trinity Lutheran Church is removed from the downtown Appleton skyline, Peggy Hoppe can’t bear to look.

Hoppe, 82, has been a member of the congregation since 1937. She was married in the church in 1959. She also was confirmed and baptized there, as were her two daughters.

Family and friends have offered to drive Hoppe by 209 Allen St. for one last look at the church, but she’s declined.

“I can’t. I don’t know why,” Hoppe told The Post-Crescent. “I remember the beautiful green steeple when you go across the Oneida Street bridge.”

Though the church will be erased from the skyline, its usefulness will live on because the building isn’t being demolished in the usual sense and the resulting debris isn’t being hauled to a landfill.

Rather, the 95-year-old landmark is being deconstructed by a green demolition company called Recyclean Inc. of Kenosha.

“Our No. 1 priority is landfill diversion,” said Josh White, co-owner of Recyclean. “On this project, we’re expecting a diversion rate of over 90%, maybe even as high as 95%.”

Recyclean dismantles buildings and gives the materials to nonprofit warehouses for distribution.

For the church deconstruction, White said more than 95% of the roof insulation will be reused by a property owner in the Watertown area. Boards that can’t be reused as lumber will be ground up for landscaping mulch or livestock bedding.

Stained-glass windows and other architecturally significant elements might go to reclaimed-material design companies like Urban Evolutions.

“Nearly every board from this building is living on,” White said. “It’s going to a new life. It’s going to designers who are making reclaimed furniture. It’s going to be in someone else’s home, hopefully in someone else’s family, for the next 100 years.”