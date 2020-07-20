Wolf joins Peter Schwabe Inc.

Peter Schwabe Inc. has hired Mike Wolf as a senior estimator and project manager.

In this role, Wolf will manage multi-million dollar construction projects from the estimating stage through project completion. His expertise includes project estimating and the preparation of competitive and negotiated bids, subcontractor management, budget analysis, scheduling and value engineering.

Wolf has more than 20 years’ experience in the construction industry, having served as project manager and estimator for general contractors, as well as manager of construction for a national retailer. His focus has been on projects in the retail, restaurant and medical industries.

Wolf’s projects include Maserati of Milwaukee, Children’s Hospital and Piggly Wiggly grocery stores.

He holds a bachelor of science degree from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.