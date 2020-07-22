Hoffman promotes Truehart to lead construction

Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction Inc., an Appleton-based design–build firm, has promoted Joe Truehart to vice president of Construction.

Since joining Hoffman in 2012, Truehart has served in both a project manager and senior project manager capacity. Truehart became part of the firm’s ownership group in 2017.

In his new role, Truehart will be responsible for overseeing Hoffman’s construction staff and services, including estimating, scheduling, and project delivery.

A graduate of the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, Truehart has nearly 25 years of experience in the design and construction industry. Truehart also serves as the current board president for Rebuilding Together Fox Valley.