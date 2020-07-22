Immel Construction adds 3 superintendents

Immel Construction has hired three new superintendents.

Tommy Johnson has joined Immel Construction as a project superintendent. With nearly 20 years of construction experience, he has worked on a variety of projects throughout the nation, including new builds and remodels with Walmart and work on numerous warehouses and office spaces.

Ron Jackson, a project superintendent, is efficient in ground-up construction, concrete, masonry and pre-cast concrete projects reflected in his numerous cold and dry storage facility and warehouse projects along with countless others.

Jim Kobe, a project superintendent, is a retail expert and has worked on countless projects with Kohls, Target and many other big-brand retailers across the nation.