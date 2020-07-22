raSmith named a Best Firm to Work For

raSmith has been selected as one of Zweig Group’s Best Civil Engineering Firms to Work For. This is the eighth consecutive year that raSmith has received this honor.

raSmith is ranked No. 18 on Zweig Group’s list of 2020 Best Civil Engineering Firms to Work For and No. 11 on the list of firms with 100 to 199 employees (as measured at the time of survey).

Zweig Group recognizes the top architectural, engineering and construction (A/E/C) companies in the United States and Canada based on their workplace practices, employee benefits, employee retention rates, employee survey responses and more. The annual ranking yields over 2.3 million benchmarking data points on everything from culture, values, career opportunities and leadership across the A/E/C industry.