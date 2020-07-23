Quantcast
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: Shell Lake School addition

BUILDING BLOCKS: Shell Lake School addition

By: Daily Reporter Staff July 23, 2020 12:16 pm

Kraus-Anderson Construction adds a new PK-2 elementary wing to the existing grades 3-12 facility in Shell Lake.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo