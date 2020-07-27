Wisconsin reports 957 new confirmed COVID cases, 1 new death

Quantcast
By: Associated Press July 27, 2020 10:20 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials reported 957 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Sunday and one new death.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is now reporting 48,827 people have tested positive for the virus in the state since the pandemic began.

The newly reported death raises Wisconsin’s death toll to 892.

A total of 312 patients were in Wisconsin hospitals with known cases of the virus by Sunday, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported. That’s 19 fewer than last Sunday. Of those patients, 60 were in intensive care, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

