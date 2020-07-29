Quantcast
BUILDING BLOCKS: Schlitz Park renovation

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com July 29, 2020 3:11 pm

After purchasing the 32-acre Schlitz Park campus from the developers Gary Grunau and Scott Sampson in 2019, Crestlight and TPG plan to remodel many of the common areas in the office and residential complex, which was once home to Schlitz Brewing.

