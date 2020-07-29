CORRE adds to engineering services group

Engineering firm CORRE Inc. has added two new members to its engineering services group, Josh Weiss and Todd Wescott.

Weiss joins the Madison office, bringing over 21 years of project management and design experience that includes both rural and urban design. He has numerous years of WisDOT experience that includes both WisDOT and Local Program roadway and bridge projects. Weiss also offers skills in the preparation and facilitation of public information meetings, agency coordination, and Civil 3D software.

Wescott is also joining the Madison office, bringing over 30 years of WisDOT experience in roadway design, transportation planning and construction management. He offers project management skills as well as proficiency in the WisDOT FDM design process. His array of expertise ranges from rural perpetuation projects to freeway interchanges and includes complex public involvement, budget development and monitoring, agency coordination and client relations. Most recently, Wescott served as Public Involvement Lead on the $45 million Mitchell International Airport Interchange project.