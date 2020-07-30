WisDOT seeking input on 30-year statewide master plan

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is seeking recommendations as it develops a 30-year master plan for transportation in Wisconsin.

The agency on Thursday introduced an online survey to gather comments about the future of transportation in the state. It plans to continue gathering recommendations through 2021. The resulting plan, the Connect 2050 master plan, will guide WisDOT’s decision-making on changes to Wisconsin’s transportation system over the next three decades.

The survey is seeking comments on a number of matters, including project costs, connections and economic vitality. It can be found at connect2050survey.com.

“Transportation impacts nearly every aspect of your life,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said in a statement. “The time it takes you to travel to work, school or vacation, the cost of the products you buy, and your ability to get around without driving, all depend on a safe, effective transportation system. These factors affect your quality of life and we want you to be involved in planning Wisconsin’s transportation future.”