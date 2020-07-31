Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / What are they building in there? Foxconn job survey provides some clues and may affect whether company gets tax credits

What are they building in there? Foxconn job survey provides some clues and may affect whether company gets tax credits

By: USA Today Network July 31, 2020 10:07 am

A recent survey of dozens of Foxconn Technology Group employees is shedding some light on day-to-day activities at the company's site in Wisconsin, but few details have emerged about its long-awaited production of display panels.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo