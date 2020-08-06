Quantcast
Former Employ Milwaukee CEO sentenced to four months in prison in bribery case

By: USA Today Network August 6, 2020 3:07 pm

Willie Wade, the former top official at Employ Milwaukee and a former Milwaukee alderman, was sentenced on Thursday to four months in prison in a federal case charging him with taking bribes in exchange for getting votes for a downtown Milwaukee strip club.

