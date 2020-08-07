Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / New Madison bird-friendly ordinance could drive up development costs

New Madison bird-friendly ordinance could drive up development costs

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com August 7, 2020 12:28 pm

Big projects in Madison better be bird-friendly under a new ordinance city officials adopted on Tuesday.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo