OES adds Romenesko as bridge engineer

Oneida Engineering Solutions has hired Tom Romenesko as a Senior Bridge Engineer.

Romenesko is a structural engineer with 36 years of experience in design of bridges, box culverts, retaining walls, dams, buildings, utility structures and other heavy structures. His focus is on innovative, detailed and cost effective structural design and his expertise includes all levels of structural design including planning studies, hydraulic analysis, structure sizing, design, special provisions, and detailed QA/QC review.

Romenesko is a Registered Professional Engineer in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa, and plans to regain his Illinois Structural Engineer license by the fall of 2020.

OES is a transportation design, construction management, site design and surveying firm. As a tribally owned company, OES is a certified DBE firm in Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Florida and Texas.