Quantcast
Trending
Home / Today's News / Wisconsin reports 621 cases of COVID-19, two deaths

Wisconsin reports 621 cases of COVID-19, two deaths

By: Associated Press August 10, 2020 7:32 am

Wisconsin on Sunday tallied 621 new cases of COVID-19, along with two more deaths, according to the Department of Health Services.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by 65, a decrease of about 7%. But the state set a single-day record on Saturday with 1,165 reported cases.

In a sign that infections may be on the rise, 8.4% of the 7,418 tests reported on Saturday were positive, according to the Department of Health Services. The seven-day average for the percentage of tests positive is 5.9%.

Over the course of the pandemic, 60,554 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin. About 83% of those people have made a full recovery, but 998 have died.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo