Airoldi Brothers expands transportation services

Airoldi Brothers NationaLease has expanded through the acquisition of six locations of McCoy NationaLease in Janesville; Appleton; Green Bay; Milwaukee; Rockford, Illinois; and Minneapolis.

With more than 50 years of service in the local market, McCoy has longstanding relationships in the community and a well-founded reputation in the industry. McCoy NationaLease is a part of The McCoy Group, which was founded in 1958 by Robert McCoy. It provides full-service commercial truck leasing, rental and contract.

The Appleton location will operate as a duplicate location for Airoldi Brothers, expanding service operations in the area, while managing different maintenance roles. The Milwaukee location will be merged into Airoldi’s existing location while Illinois, Minnesota, Janesville and Green Bay will serve as new business locations for Airoldi Brothers.

Airoldi is not planning any layoffs from the acquisition of McCoy and expects to add more employees over time, according to a news release from the company.

For over 80 years, Airoldi Brothers has provided truck leasing solutions to customers of all sizes, from small businesses to large fleets.

Airoldi Brothers has additional locations in Oak Creek, Madison, Kenosha and La Crosse.