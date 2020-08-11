RENEW Wisconsin names Allen as executive director

RENEW Wisconsin, a nonprofit organization that promotes renewable energy in Wisconsin, has named Heather Allen as executive director.

Allen was hired as RENEW’s program director in July 2018 and has been acting as interim executive director since March, when RENEW’s prior Executive Director, Tyler Huebner, was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to the Wisconsin Public Service Commission.

Prior to joining RENEW Wisconsin, Allen worked as the legislative analyst for the city of Madison’s Common Council. She brings to RENEW a cumulative 15 years of experience developing policies and programs at the Clean Lakes Alliance, Natural Resources Defense Council, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the city of Madison.

Allen is the producer and host of Wisconsin Energy Broadcast on WORT 89.9 FM, a monthly broadcast, where she discusses clean technology and renewable energy in the Midwest.

Allen received a Bachelor of Science in Biological Aspects of Conservation and International Relations from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Master of Arts in International Environmental Policy from Middlebury Institute of International Studies.