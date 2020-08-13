Hannon joins CG Schmidt’s business development team

CG Schmidt has added industry veteran April Hannon to its corporate business development team.

Hannon brings more than a decade of experience in business development and client relations to the position, most recently for an established Milwaukee-area mechanical contractor.

As business development executive, Hannon will serve as a liaison with developers, architects, engineers, facility directors and property owners to develop new relationships with a focus on the industrial market.

In her free time, Hannon is an active member in the community. She is involved with the American Heart Association and was the 2019 chair of the Hard Hats with Heart Committee. She is currently the director of events for the Association for Computer Operations Management and a member of the Columbia St. Mary’s Burn Center Charitable Foundation. Along with Kathryn Berger, business development manager at CG Schmidt, Hannon is a member of the Commercial Association of Realtors.