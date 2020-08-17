A temporary view in Roxbury as its church gets an upgrade

By BARRY ADAMS

Wisconsin State Journal

TOWN OF ROXBURY, Wis. (AP) — A leaky roof has provided a rare vantage point from St. Norbert Catholic Church in northwestern Dane County.

The view from the top of scaffolding surrounding the church’s steeple is breathtaking. But it won’t around for much longer — only about a month or so.

The project that brought the scaffolding to St. Norbert — repairing and replacing some of its stone and mortar along with making improvements to its spire — is designed to preserve and restore the church and make the building stable. The goal of the $1.2 million project is also to ensure that one of the oldest Catholic parishes in Wisconsin can keep going, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Bavarian and Prussian immigrants came here before Wisconsin became a state and built a log cabin to serve as the church’s sanctuary. By the start of the Civil War, they had mined, cut and hauled limestone out of the ground and somehow, without hydraulic cranes, lifts and power tools, assembled this house of worship that for years was a base for Father Adalbert Inama, the first resident priest in the county and one of the “Apostle of the Four Lakes Region.”

Inama, who died in 1879 and is buried in the St. Norbert Cemetery, was lured here by the Austrian Count Agoston Haraszthy, who founded Sauk City and, in the 1840s, planted the first grape vines on property that is now home to Wollersheim Winery. Haraszthy promised Inama 100 acres of free land to build a church and school, which led Inama to work in communities throughout the area, including those in what are now Sauk, Iowa, Jefferson, Dodge, Juneau and Waukesha counties. In 1849, Haraszthy bolted west to find gold and ended up founding the California wine industry.

175-year legacy

The nearly 300 families that now make up the St. Norbert’s parish have already raised $900,000 for the renovation project despite COVID-19 and want no part of seeing an end to Inama’s nearly 175-year legacy.

“The self-sacrificing immigrants who built St. Norbert’s (relied) on their faith and wanted to make sure they had a house of faith where they could find sanctuary and peace,” said Paul Merline, a member of both the church’s finance and renovation committees. “We want to make sure we keep that for the future. We don’t want to be the group that let that slip away.”

Roxbury is along Highway Y and a bit off the beaten path between Middleton and Sauk City. The church is one of several local landmarks, which also include the Dorf Haus, a popular German supper club, and the Roxbury Tavern, which is closed but being renovated for a reopening sometime this year, according to a sign on the front of the building. The tavern, formerly a general store, was built with the same type of stone used for the church. Surrounding farmhouses, like that on the Kippley Farm, established in 1856; the nearby Frey School, constructed in 1870; and a three-floor dance hall, winery and carriage house put up in 1858 at Wollersheim Winery, were also built using limestone.

But in the case of the church, the stone work and mortar was deteriorating to the point of becoming a safety hazard despite a patchwork of repairs over the decades. Its condition was discovered during an assessment of the church building after the roof issues arose in 2017.

Temporary shelters to protect parishioners from falling debris had been built over the entrances to the church.

A tall order

This spring, Maas Brothers Construction out of Watertown went to work on the project. The company has performed work on a number of churches in Watertown over the years, including at St. Bernard and St. Henry Catholic churches.

One of the first orders of business was to erect 18 levels of scaffolding more than 130 feet high that would include two 9,000-pound beams to keep weight off the church roof. Just the scaffolding project alone took three weeks to complete and gives off the appearance of a skyscraper rising from this rural community.

“This week, they’ve really making some progress,” Matt Hollman, a superintendent with Maas, said of his work crews. “It’s good to have some nice weather.”

Workers recently were busy removing shingles down to the wooden planks and adding new roofing material. It’s unclear if the cross that has been removed from the spire, built in 1893, will be restored or replaced with a newer model. The primary work for those on the scaffolding, however, is to shore up the stone work. Some of the stone is being replaced with rock from a Milwaukee quarry while mortar is mixed to match that used between 1852 and 1860 during the church’s construction.

Mark Stoner, an architect with Building Envelope Professionals Group in the village of Oregon, was on site Thursday inspecting the new mortar and determining if rock should be repaired or replaced. The surfaces of the stones were first cleaned to help provide a better picture to architects and engineers. Some stones have crumbled and need to be replaced, while others that have flaking can be treated in an effort to keep them in place for another 40 to 60 years.

“A lot of the stone, particularly the stone on the south side, just with southern exposure, you get a lot of consistent sun here, a lot of freeze/thaw, so that has deteriorated the stone quite substantially,” Stoner said.

“The whole idea here is preservation. We want to keep as much of the stone original to the building on the building.”

As Stoner, who is well aware of his last name and his profession, climbed the scaffolding, he would stop at different levels, inspect stone and ask workers about the mortar used to fill in the gaps of old stone or that of new stone. He also would occasionally use his knuckles to tap on stone in search of hollow spots that could indicate wear and weakness. The mortar mixture is made from lime and needs to be softer than the limestone. A harder mortar would destroy the stone work, he said.

“They actually created a mix based on tests,” Stoner said of the work crews. “They literally took a sample of mortar, broke it down into individual components, did an analysis and then created a lime mixture based on that mixture. That’s what you’re seeing here, an historically accurate mortar.”