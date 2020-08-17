Cudahy apartment fire kills 1, displaces 50 residents

CUDAHY, Wis. (AP) — An apartment fire in Cudahy killed one person and displaced about 50 residents on Sunday.

The fire broke out just after 7 a.m. at the Lake Shore Tower Apartments. Cudahy Fire Chief Daniel Mayer said firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke pouring out of an upper floor apartment.

Many residents had already evacuated, but Mayer said firefighters found many residents struggling to get out through the smoke. Many residents were brought to safety while some residents sheltered in place until crews could help them.

Firefighters tracked the fire to an apartment on the 10th floor. A 56-year-old woman was found dead.

Several residents were taken to the hospital, and one firefighter from Oak Creek was transported for heat exhaustion.

The Lake Shore Tower Apartments has about 300 residents. About 50 residents will be displaced, Mayer said.

The Cudahy Fire Department received help from about 15 area fire departments.

The Wisconsin State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate with help from the Cudahy Police and Fire departments.