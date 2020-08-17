Quantcast
MSA Professional Services opens Milwaukee office

By: Daily Reporter Staff August 17, 2020 11:40 am

MSA Professional Services Inc. has opened a new office in Milwaukee, a move that positions the firm to continue its growth and broaden its capabilities within the Milwaukee metropolitan area and across the southeastern region of Wisconsin.

The firm’s Milwaukee office is located in Suite 201 of the Mercantile Building at 220 E. Buffalo St. in the city’s Historic Third Ward district. The space will house a multidisciplinary core team, with room to accommodate additional full-time staff, seasonal interns and the means to collaborate with MSA’s over 350 other employees located throughout the Midwest.

The Milwaukee team also includes members of Muermann Engineering, a division of MSA that was acquired in September 2019 and has a long history of providing electrical, technology, plumbing, HVAC and fire sprinkler design services to the region.

