Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2020 Women in Construction / A utility player, Thiel continues to meet challenges

A utility player, Thiel continues to meet challenges

By: Alison Henderson August 19, 2020 3:30 pm

With a workload that includes everything from accounting to HR to IT, it’s no wonder Jennifer Thiel, vice president of finance at Builders Hardware and Hollow Metal, has had to learn to be comfortable doing more than one thing at once.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo